Hertha bus shot at before Pokal clash

The team bus of Hertha Berlin has been shot at ahead of the side's DFB-Pokal fixture against Arminia Bielefeld.

Hertha's players were not aboard the vehicle in Bielefeld at the time of the incident, as it was driving to the team's hotel to pick them up.

A statement on the Bundesliga club's website claims: "First, a motorcyclist had overtaken the vehicle with Stefan Behrendt driving and threatened with his fist.

"Shortly after, the bike turned, pointed a gun at the bus and pointed it at the driver. Fortunately, nobody was hurt."

Hertha's director of football, Michael Preetz, added: "We are deeply shocked and hope that the perpetrators will be caught. Luckily our bus driver got off with a fright."

The club have not confirmed if the incident will affect the staging of Monday's first-round Pokal match.