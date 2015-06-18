Hertha snap-up Bayern youngster Weiser

Hertha Berlin have completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Mitchell Weiser on a three-year contract.

Weiser moved to the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2012-13 season and spent the second half of that campaign on loan at Kaiserslautern.

The 21-year-old has found regular first-team football hard to come by in Munich, although he did manage 13 Bundesliga appearances last term thanks largely to injuries to the likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Weiser, who came through the ranks at Cologne, has now opted for a fresh challenge at Hertha where he will hope to secure more regular starts.

Speaking about the signing, Hertha general manager Michael Preetz told the club's official website: "Mitchell is a young, viable player who plays mainly on the right-hand side who has a lot of speed."

During his time at Bayern, Weiser won two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal in 2014.