Hertha striker Ramos open to Dortmund switch

The Colombian striker, who has 12 league goals to his name this season to top the scoring charts, has been linked with a move to Signal Iduna Park as Dortmund look to replace Robert Lewandowski.

With the Poland international set to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, Ramos has been one reported target for Jurgen Klopp, whose side sit third despite a poor run of form.

Ramos has been a major factor in Hertha's relatively successful return to the German top flight and said he would welcome a move if it came to pass.

"The transfer to Borussia is still in the rumour phase," he told Colombian radio station Antena 2.

"But if the change would come about, that would be very good for me."

Ramos moved to the Olympiastadion in 2009 from Colombian side America de Cali.