Ipswich Town are nine points and a significant chunk of goal difference away from Premier League safety and relegation back to the Championship seems certain.

Striker Liam Delap has been a bright spark in a bleak season, impressing with his ability to lead the line against the odds with power and proficiency in front of goal.

With the Tractor Boys heading for the drop, Delap is an attractive prospect for teams looking to add to their firepower and a summer move appears likely.

Where will Liam Delap be playing next season?

Liam Delap (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Journalist and transfer specialist David Ornstein addressed 22-year-old Delap’s future in a Q&A for The Athletic, identifying Chelsea and Manchester United as possible destinations.

However, with both clubs having plenty left to play for this season and their qualification for Europe more than a little uncertain, Ornstein believes Delap’s situation could change before the summer.

Ipswich Town could lose Delap after a single season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Nothing concrete because there is a lot still to be decided,” said The Athletic’s top transfer correspondent.

“For example, will suitors like Chelsea and Manchester United be playing European football next season and if so, which competition?

“I definitely see him getting a big move, though, regardless of whether Ipswich retain their Premier League status.”

Delap, a former Derby County and Manchester City youth player who joined Ipswich last summer after a series of loan spells, has scored ten of his team’s 28 Premier League goals this season.

Delap is a former Man City youth star (Image credit: Getty)

Man United’s interest in Delap has been reported for several weeks with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to make the grade at Old Trafford.

Despite drawing the eye of Man United as well as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, it’s not thought that Man City intend to take advantage of a buy-back clause apparently set at £30 million.

England Under-21 international Delap joined City’s academy from Derby in 2019 and made two Premier League appearances in five years at the club.

Man United boss Ruben Amorim is keen to upgrade his attacking options (Image credit: Getty Images)

He won plaudits during loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City between 2022 and 2024.

Delap and Ipswich return to Premier League action next week facing two games in four days.

After next Tuesday’s visit to Bournemouth, Kieran McKenna’s side tackle a do-or-die fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

A win for Wolves would all but end the relegation battle and condemn Ipswich and Leicester City to the Championship along with Southampton.