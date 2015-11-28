'He's a nice guy' - Klopp reveals Rodgers meeting

Jurgen Klopp has met the man he replaced at Liverpool, but claims he did not talk football with "nice guy" Brendan Rodgers.

Klopp took over from Rodgers at Anfield last month after Liverpool endured a mixed start to the season, and optimism surrounding the German's arrival on Merseyside hit new heights after last weekend's stunning 4-1 demolition of Manchester City.

Rodgers remains out of work after a rollercoaster three years at Liverpool, but Klopp has revealed that the Northern Irishman seems to bear no grudge towards him after a recent chat between the two.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with another of Rodgers' former clubs Swansea City on Sunday, Klopp said: "It was a really nice talk, he is a nice guy.

"I said that before I met him and we had a good talk. There was nothing else about sport - we spoke about the world and private things. It is not for you [to know what was said].

"I did things like this with Thomas Tuchel [who took over from Klopp at Borussia Dortmund ahead of this season] and why shouldn't I?

"If I want to know something about Liverpool I can read Marco Polo. I know where the Albert Docks are. Always when a new manager settles in things change.

"If I wanted to ask him something about the club I would have met him earlier, not after six weeks."