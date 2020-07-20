Hey Jude – Dortmund teased Bellingham signing with Beatles songs on Twitter
By PA Staff
Borussia Dortmund announced their latest signing on Monday morning, but eagle-eyed social media users may have spotted a few hints in the days beforehand.
The Bundesliga club welcomed Englishman Jude Bellingham, 17, with a player-covered rendition of the Beatles’ Hey Jude in a deal reported to be worth more than £20million to Birmingham.
Hey Jude 🎸 pic.twitter.com/SyjizjOQOl— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 20, 2020
The post received tens of thousands of likes on Twitter, but it wasn’t the first time the club had alluded to Bellingham’s arrival.
On July 17 the club’s English-speaking Twitter account shared a picture of defender Dan-Axel Zagadou with the caption “Yesterday”.
Yesterday ⏪ pic.twitter.com/d7x8PmPkdQ— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 17, 2020
That same day a Marco Reus quote was shared with the caption “A day in the life”.
A Day in the Life ⚽️🚶♂️ pic.twitter.com/u5UqDxgqes— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 17, 2020
And on Saturday a picture was posted of the sun over Signal Iduna Park, the club’s home ground, along with the caption “Here comes the sun”.
Here comes the sun 🏟☀️ pic.twitter.com/oGtQBx4CS3— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 18, 2020
All three refer to songs from the Beatles’ heyday, and while the cunning clues went over the heads of many fans, not all were deceived.
“I see what you’re doing… I know another classic by the beatles” one fan replied.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.