Hibernian boss Jack Ross hails ‘really pleasing’ win against Aberdeen

Hibernian manager Jack Ross hailed his players’ reaction as the Leith side returned to winning ways in a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Following a competitive first half that saw both teams create chances, Martin Boyle scored a brace before Florian Kamberi notched his eighth of the season.

Hibs moved to within seven points of fourth-place Aberdeen after bouncing back from the midweek Ladbrokes Premiership defeat to Ross County.

And Ross was thrilled his team were able to inflict a fourth league loss on the Dons.

He said: “I’ve been pleased with the performance levels, even in the last two games (against Ross County and Kilmarnock) we didn’t win, and we just continued that against a really good side.

“To win full stop, never mind in that manner, was really pleasing.

“We’re very much a front foot team but it’s just getting the balance right and we were better today. The quality of our goals is terrific as well.”

Ross also reserved special praise for two-goal forward Boyle.

He added: “He is also a good player, you don’t know how good they are until you work first hand with them and he’s a good player. He is quick but he is a good footballer and helped us.

“He’s a terrific character and he’s got a real desire to do well in games, he trains brilliantly.

“He is a good all-round footballer as well as being quick, which is what people always look at.

“I am lucky with the group of players I’ve inherited that how they go about their business day-to-day is really good and I’ve enjoyed working with them.”

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits his team were caught too easily on the counter.

He said: “We’re possibly guilty of going for it too early.

“We’re guilty of allowing that space for Boyle to run in to and he’s punished us emphatically.

“We then became the team that has all the possession and Hibs become the counter-attacking team. They punish us.

“The next two goals we lose possession in their half and they’ve punished us.

“I still think we can even make a foul to stop them getting in the box. Their attacking players took full advantage and it’s disappointing.

“Hibs have been a bit anxious at home of late and if we got that first goal, it would have had a major bearing on the game.”