Hibernian closing in on new manager – chief executive Ben Kensell

Chief executive Ben Kensell has hinted that Hibernian are closing in on a new manager as he issued an update on the search for Jack Ross’ successor.

David Gray has been in interim charge, along with Eddie May and Craig Samson, since Ross was sacked last Thursday following a run of seven defeats in nine cinch Premiership matches.

Kensell explained that the club are pursuing “an incredibly thorough and strategic approach” as they look to recruit a manager with “an attacking mentality”.

In a statement on the Hibs website on Tuesday morning, the CEO said: “Firstly, I’d like to place on record my thanks to David Gray, Eddie May and Craig Samson for taking charge of the first team during this interim period.

“We have a big week coming up and I know how hard the players and management team are working to get the performances we are all looking for.

“As they continue to work tirelessly, I am also fully focused on the task in hand to make sure we get the correct appointment to move this football club forwards.

“I would like to assure all supporters that we are undergoing an incredibly thorough and strategic approach as we recruit a new manager.

“As a club you must continuously plan for the future and have a clear plan in place for every eventuality due to the fast-moving and ever-changing nature of the sport. This has allowed us to stay in control of this rigorous process.

“There has, unsurprisingly, been a lot of interest in the role and speculation in the media regarding the managerial position – and much of this has been wide of the mark.

“We have a clear vision for the football club. We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club in Hibs.

“In summary, our process has been robust and there is clarity and a support plan for the manager we select that will help us achieve our long-term ambitions.

“We are coming to a conclusion, but I’d urge everyone to get behind David Gray, his coaching staff and the players at this evening’s important cinch Premiership game against Dundee and we will update supporters in the near feature regarding an appointment.”

Hibs face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden on Sunday.