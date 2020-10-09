Hibernian full-back Paul McGinn signs contract extension

Hibernian have extended new Scotland call-up Paul McGinn’s contract by a year.

The 29-year-old full-back has signed a new deal until the summer of 2022.

McGinn was called into the Scotland squad for the first time ahead of the Nations League double header against Slovakia and Czech Republic.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross told the club’s official website: “I think I speak for everyone at Hibernian when I say how pleased we are for Paul and how proud we are of him. It’s great to see him in the Scotland squad.

“I spoke to Steve Clarke and it’s clear he has been watching Paul’s form with interest.

“He’s a manager’s dream and has been since I first worked with him all those years ago at Dumbarton. The type of player who is a good team-mate, first and foremost, and gives you everything he has on a weekly basis.

“He’s a valuable member of our group and I know how much this call-up means to him.

“I’m also pleased he has agreed to extend his contract here at Easter Road. It was a pretty short conversation for all parties.

“Paul has played a big part in our strong start to the season and he’s the first to say how much he enjoys it here. It’s come later in his career and maybe that means he appreciates it all the more.”