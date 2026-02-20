Is Mason Mount injured? Injury latest on Manchester United midfielder
Mason Mount has missed Manchester United's past three games after sustaining an injury in training
Mason Mount's Manchester United career is yet to take off after an injury-hit two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.
The midfielder has made only 66 appearances since his £55million move from Chelsea in summer 2023, starting fewer than half of those games.
Mount suffered his latest setback when he picked up a knock in training ahead of United's 3-2 home win over Fulham on February 1 and he has not featured since.
Is Mason Mount fit to face Everton?
Mount also missed United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on February 7 and the 1-1 draw at West Ham United three days later, which ended their 100 per cent record under interim head coach Michael Carrick after four successive wins.
Having exited the FA Cup to Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round last month, United had a free weekend while the fourth round ties were played, giving them almost a fortnight to build up to Monday's Premier League trip to Everton.
The gap between games appears to have worked in Mount's favour, with the 36-cap England international set to return for the clash with the Toffees.
Speaking before the draw at West Ham, Carrick said: “Mason will be probably not for Tuesday, probably after, but definitely gone into the Everton game, he’ll be back."
Mount will hope to come straight back into the squad after being named among the substitutes for Carrick's first two games, against Manchester City and Arsenal.
The 27-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages of the 2-0 victory against City but didn't feature in the 3-2 triumph at the Emirates Stadium.
Mount has already started the same number of games in all competitions (11) as he did in the whole of last season, as well as matching his 2024/25 goal tally of three.
It is a small improvement but a notable one, after a string of injuries in his first and second seasons limited Mount to just 20 and 27 appearances respectively.
The Chelsea academy graduate will now be targeting a sustained run in the side in United's final 12 games of the Premier League campaign.
Carrick's men are fourth in the table, only one point ahead of Chelsea and three above Liverpool as they target a return to the Champions League next season.
James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo. He has spent the past three years as a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers and started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away.
