Is Mason Mount injured? Injury latest on Manchester United midfielder

Mason Mount's Manchester United career is yet to take off after an injury-hit two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

The midfielder has made only 66 appearances since his £55million move from Chelsea in summer 2023, starting fewer than half of those games.

Mount suffered his latest setback when he picked up a knock in training ahead of United's 3-2 home win over Fulham on February 1 and he has not featured since.

Is Mason Mount fit to face Everton?

Michael Carrick has made a terrific start to his spell as interim head coach of Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mount also missed United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on February 7 and the 1-1 draw at West Ham United three days later, which ended their 100 per cent record under interim head coach Michael Carrick after four successive wins.

Having exited the FA Cup to Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round last month, United had a free weekend while the fourth round ties were played, giving them almost a fortnight to build up to Monday's Premier League trip to Everton.

Mount picked up a knock in training in his latest injury setback (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap between games appears to have worked in Mount's favour, with the 36-cap England international set to return for the clash with the Toffees.

Speaking before the draw at West Ham, Carrick said: “Mason will be probably not for Tuesday, probably after, but definitely gone into the Everton game, he’ll be back."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mount will hope to come straight back into the squad after being named among the substitutes for Carrick's first two games, against Manchester City and Arsenal.

The 27-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages of the 2-0 victory against City but didn't feature in the 3-2 triumph at the Emirates Stadium.

Mount has already started the same number of games in all competitions (11) as he did in the whole of last season, as well as matching his 2024/25 goal tally of three.

Mason Mount has 36 England caps but his last international appearance came at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

It is a small improvement but a notable one, after a string of injuries in his first and second seasons limited Mount to just 20 and 27 appearances respectively.

The Chelsea academy graduate will now be targeting a sustained run in the side in United's final 12 games of the Premier League campaign.

Carrick's men are fourth in the table, only one point ahead of Chelsea and three above Liverpool as they target a return to the Champions League next season.