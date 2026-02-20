Fancy VIP tickets to the biggest North London derby in decades? Here's how you can see Tottenham vs Arsenal in this huge Premier League clash from just £199

Tottenham will host arch-rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday in this massive North London clash. The result could not only go a long way in deciding the Premier League title, but also Spurs' relegation-threatened season.

Spurs take on Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30pm, and Arsenal could kick off with their lead at the top of the Premier League down to just two points – if title rivals Man City beat Newcastle on Saturday evening.

If that's the case, then Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will be under intense pressure, having dropped two vital points at struggling Wolves midweek. Arsenal seemed to have the three points sealed at Molineux on Wednesday, but threw them away, conceding in added time to a dramatic Tom Edozie equaliser, dealing a hammer blow to the Gunners title hopes.

Viktor Gyökeres will be loking to score against the Gunners biggest rivals (Image credit: Getty Images)

The axe fell on Thomas Frank after a 2-1 loss to Newcastle last time out for Spurs. New boss Igor Tudor starts his new role with the North London derby, and the stakes are high for both.

Tudor could cement himself firmly in with the Tottenham faithful with a win over Arsenal, which would not only throw a massive spanner in the Arsenal title hopes, but also end an eight-game winless run, and go along way in easing the relegation worries.

The stats for Tudor look good, as he's won his first match in charge in his last six managerial spells. However, it ends there, as Arsenal have won the last four matches and their last four visits to Tottenham.

Igor Tudor will start life at Spurs with an iconic Premier League clash. (Image credit: Getty Images)

