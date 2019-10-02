Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom charged by SFA following Celtic dismissal

Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom has been issued with a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association following his red card against Celtic.

The Englishman was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy following an outburst of frustration in the wake of the Hoops equaliser in the 1-1 Ladbrokes Premiership draw at Easter Road on Saturday.

After a belated decision to award a foul to Celtic winger James Forrest had led to the leveller, Heckingbottom kicked a water bottle in frustration which struck assistant referee Alan Mulvanny.

He admitted afterwards he should not have done that, but also swore at fourth official Nick Walsh, which led to his dismissal.

Heckingbottom has allegedly breached disciplinary rule 203 – No member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match.

After the game he said: “There is a swear word in there and I said it was his fault that he gave it.

“The ball was pulled back for something the fourth official seen. That is not transmitted to the players.

“Some players think it is a drop ball and they are getting the ball back or something, others understand it was a free-kick. It was a shambles, it was farce, that spell of play.”

The principal hearing date is Thursday October 10.