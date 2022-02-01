Hibernian sign teenage defender Allan Delferriere from Standard Liege
By PA Staff published
Hibernian have signed 19-year-old Belgian defender Allan Delferriere from Standard Liege.
Delferriere will initially join up with Hibs’ development squad but has signed a deal until 2024 with the club holding a one-year extension option.
The versatile player, who can play at right-back or midfield, made one first-team appearance for Standard Liege and spent the first half of this season on loan with MVV Maastricht in the second tier of Dutch football.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.