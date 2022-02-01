Trending

Hibernian sign teenage defender Allan Delferriere from Standard Liege

Easter Road – Home of Hibernian Football Club
Hibernian have signed 19-year-old Belgian defender Allan Delferriere from Standard Liege.

Delferriere will initially join up with Hibs’ development squad but has signed a deal until 2024 with the club holding a one-year extension option.

The versatile player, who can play at right-back or midfield, made one first-team appearance for Standard Liege and spent the first half of this season on loan with MVV Maastricht in the second tier of Dutch football.

