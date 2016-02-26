Hiddink calls for Chelsea transparency

Chelsea interim boss Guus Hiddink hopes the club will be transparent over their reported approach for Antonio Conte.

Conte has been widely linked with the role at Stamford Bridge, which will become vacant when Hiddink steps down from his temporary role at the end of the season, with some reports suggesting the Italy boss has already agreed a three-year deal that will be announced in the coming days.

Whatever the outcome, Hiddink would rather the news be announced than for the club to allow the speculation to drag on.

He told reporters at Friday's news conference: "I am in favour, and this is a personal opinion, that when things are done make it transparent."

He denied having any knowledge of the club's reported pursuit of Conte, however, telling journalists: "You have heard more than me because that’s your job, you have to search around to find the rumours.

"Our job is the next game. I am not involved in this [the search].

"Of course, this club is searching now and they like experienced managers. It's up to them to make up their mind and their decisions."