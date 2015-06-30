Hiddink was the wrong man for Netherlands - De Boer

Ronald de Boer believes it was clear from the outset that Guus Hiddink should not have returned for a second stint as Netherlands coach.

Hiddink left his role as the national team boss on Monday, departing after less than a year in charge to leave his assistant, Danny Blind, at the helm.

Under Hiddink, Netherlands struggled in their qualification campaign for UEFA Euro 2016 - suffering defeats to Czech Republic and Iceland prior to a home draw against Turkey.

And De Boer, part of the Netherlands team during Hiddink's first spell in charge between 1995 and 1998, feels the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) made the wrong move when they identified a successor to Louis van Gaal.

"The KNVB is just as guilty as Hiddink in this situation," De Boer, a frequent critic of the 68-year-old's reappointment, told De Telegraaf.

"You noticed on day one - the friendly against Italy [which Netherlands lost 2-0] - it was not working.

"I am especially sorry for Guus. Based on the past I have great respect for him.

"You have to know when to stop. And Hiddink clearly did not."

De Boer reaffirmed his belief that the KNVB should have turned to Ronald Koeman, who went on to enjoy a successful first season as manager of Southampton.

"Koeman was the right man," De Boer added. "And it was not that he did not want [the job]. He really wanted it."