Highlights: Basaksehir stun Man Utd as Chelsea beat Rennes

Watch as Istanbul Basaksehir stun Manchester United in Turkey, while Chelsea claimed a 3-0 victory over Rennes in their respective Champions League clashes on Wednesday evening.

Basaksehir vs Manchester United

Istanbul Basaksehir pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Manchester United in their Champions League clash.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Lazio

Felipe Caicedo produced another of his familiar late strikes to give Lazio, below-strength after several positive Covid-19 tests, a 1-1 draw away to Zenit St Petersburg.

Chelsea vs Rennes

Timo Werner scored twice from the penalty spot as Chelsea beat Rennes 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv

Barcelona maintained their 100% record in Group G with a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund

A double from Erling Haaland helped Borussia Dortmund win 3-0 at Club Brugge.

Sevilla vs Krasnodar

Sevilla also have seven points from three games after coming from 2-0 down to beat Krasnodar despite playing the second half with 10 men.

Ferencvaros vs Juventus

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus won 4-1 at Ferencvaros.

RB Leipzig vs PSG

RB Leipzig beat PSG 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena, where the visitors had two men sent off.