Highlights: Basaksehir stun Man Utd as Chelsea beat Rennes
Watch as Istanbul Basaksehir stun Manchester United in Turkey, while Chelsea claimed a 3-0 victory over Rennes in their respective Champions League clashes on Wednesday evening.
Basaksehir vs Manchester United
Istanbul Basaksehir pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Manchester United in their Champions League clash.
Zenit St Petersburg vs Lazio
Felipe Caicedo produced another of his familiar late strikes to give Lazio, below-strength after several positive Covid-19 tests, a 1-1 draw away to Zenit St Petersburg.
Chelsea vs Rennes
Timo Werner scored twice from the penalty spot as Chelsea beat Rennes 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv
Barcelona maintained their 100% record in Group G with a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv.
Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
A double from Erling Haaland helped Borussia Dortmund win 3-0 at Club Brugge.
Sevilla vs Krasnodar
Sevilla also have seven points from three games after coming from 2-0 down to beat Krasnodar despite playing the second half with 10 men.
Ferencvaros vs Juventus
Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus won 4-1 at Ferencvaros.
RB Leipzig vs PSG
RB Leipzig beat PSG 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena, where the visitors had two men sent off.
