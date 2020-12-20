Highlights: Chiefs drop points against Celtic

Watch as Kaizer Chiefs extend their winless run in the DStv Premiership to six games following their draw with Bloemfontein Celtic, while SuperSport United put three goals past Baroka.

Golden Arrows 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows remain unbeaten in the league this season following their 1-1 draw at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

The result sees the Brazilians go three points clear at the top of the log, while Abafana Bes’thende rise to fifth place after recording a sixth draw from eight league outings.

Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Bloemfontein Celtic

Bloemfontein Celtic came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with strugglers Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

The result moved Chiefs up to 12th spot on the standings but stretched their winless run in the league to six matches.