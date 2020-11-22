Highlights: Chiefs drop points, Pirates come back to beat SuperSport
Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows played out to an entertaining draw while Orlando Pirates came from behind to secure a late victory over SuperSport United on matchday four of the DStv Premiership.
Golden Arrows 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs were left frustrated after playing out to a 2-2 draw against Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.
Orlando Pirates 2-1 SuperSport United
Orlando Pirates came from behind to defeat SuperSport United 2-1 in a 2020-21 DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium.
Swallows FC 0-0 TS Galaxy
Swallows FC ended Saturday evening top of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership standings after playing out to a goalless draw with TS Galaxy at Dobsonville Stadium.
