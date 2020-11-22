Highlights: Chiefs drop points, Pirates come back to beat SuperSport

Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows played out to an entertaining draw while Orlando Pirates came from behind to secure a late victory over SuperSport United on matchday four of the DStv Premiership.

Golden Arrows 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs were left frustrated after playing out to a 2-2 draw against Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Orlando Pirates 2-1 SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates came from behind to defeat SuperSport United 2-1 in a 2020-21 DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium.

Swallows FC 0-0 TS Galaxy

Swallows FC ended Saturday evening top of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership standings after playing out to a goalless draw with TS Galaxy at Dobsonville Stadium.Swallows FC 0-0 TS Galaxy