Highlights: Chiefs drop points, Pirates come back to beat SuperSport

Leonardo Castro is challenged by Gladwin Shitholo

Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows played out to an entertaining draw while Orlando Pirates came from behind to secure a late victory over SuperSport United on matchday four of the DStv Premiership.

Golden Arrows 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs were left frustrated after playing out to a 2-2 draw against Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Orlando Pirates 2-1 SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates came from behind to defeat SuperSport United 2-1 in a 2020-21 DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium. 

Swallows FC 0-0 TS Galaxy

Swallows FC ended Saturday evening top of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership standings after playing out to a goalless draw with TS Galaxy at Dobsonville Stadium.