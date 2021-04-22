Highlights: CT City hand Chiefs first defeat in 8 games

Cape Town City edged Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in their DStv Premiership encounter on Wednesday evening, leaving Amakhosi languishing in 11th place on the league table.

The Glamour Boys came into the encounter unbeaten in eight games across all competitions, but were pegged back by a goal from Tashreeq Morris in the 22nd minute before Bradley Rhulani doubled their lead just after the break.

Chiefs fought back and managed to get back into the game through Kearyn Baccus with 67 minutes played, but could not find the all-important equaliser and saw another three points slip by.

