Highlights: CT City hold Pirates, Sundowns maintain top spot

Orlando Pirates were forced to share the spoils with Cape Town City while Mamelodi Sundowns maintained top spot in the DStv Premiership standings, despite being held by Maritzburg United on matchday six.

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates

Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their DStv Premiership clash at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs AmaZulu FC

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu FC in the DStv Premiership match at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Maritzburg United claimed their first point of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season after earning a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

TS Galaxy FC vs Stellenbosch FC

Stellenbosch FC scored a late goal to beat TS Galaxy 1-0 and end their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership encounter at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Baroka FC vs Chippa United

Baroka FC returned to winning ways in the DStv Premiership after coming from behind to beat 10-man Chippa United 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.