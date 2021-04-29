Highlights: Enyimba defeat Pirates, both progress in Caf Confed Cup
Orlando Pirates advanced to the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals, despite falling to a 1-0 defeat against Enyimba in their final Group A encounter on Wednesday.
The result was enough for the Nigerians giants and the Buccaneers as both teams progressed to the next stage, level on nine points and finishing first and second place in Group A, while ES Setif and Al Ahly Benghazi were eliminated from the competitions.
WATCH: Enyimba FC 1-0 Orlando Pirates
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.