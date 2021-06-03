Highlights: Hat-trick hero Manyama rescues Chiefs against Arrows

A Lebogang Manyama hat-trick saw Kaizer Chiefs come from behind to secure a 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Amakhosi managed to secure all three points after Manyama's hat-trick cancelled out goals from Michael Gumede and an Erick Mathoho own goal to keep their top eight hopes alive.

The Soweto giants have now moved up to ninth place in the league standings with 33 points, while Arrows dropped down to fourth position on 46 points with one game remaining in the current season.

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 Golden Arrows