Highlights: Pirates' CCL hopes take hit after Galaxy defeat

Orlando Pirates' hopes of clinching a Caf Champions League spot took a hit after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership match at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The win took the Rockets to eighth place on the league standings, while the Buccaneers remained fourth on the log, four points behind second-placed AmaZulu FC with two games in left in the domestic season.

WATCH: TS Galaxy 1-0 Orlando Pirates