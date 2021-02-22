Highlights: Pirates cruise into Caf Confed Cup group stages

Orlando Pirates have progressed to the Caf Confederation Cup group stages after defeating Jwaneng Galaxy 4-0 on aggregate in the two-legged playoffs.

The Buccaneers cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Galaxy in the first-leg playoff in Gaborone last week through goals from Thulani Hlatshwayo, Linda Mntambo and Jean-Marc Mundele.

Josef Zinnbauer’s men then ensured their place in the group stages of the competition after clinching a 1-0 victory over the same opponents this past Sunday, with Mntambo proving to be the difference.

WATCH: Orlando Pirates vs Jwaneng Galaxy