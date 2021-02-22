Trending

Highlights: Pirates cruise into Caf Confed Cup group stages

By

Linda Mntambo celebrates his goal with teammates

Orlando Pirates have progressed to the Caf Confederation Cup group stages after defeating Jwaneng Galaxy 4-0 on aggregate in the two-legged playoffs.

The Buccaneers cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Galaxy in the first-leg playoff in Gaborone last week through goals from Thulani Hlatshwayo, Linda Mntambo and Jean-Marc Mundele.

Josef Zinnbauer’s men then ensured their place in the group stages of the competition after clinching a 1-0 victory over the same opponents this past Sunday, with Mntambo proving to be the difference.

WATCH: Orlando Pirates vs Jwaneng Galaxy