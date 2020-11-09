Highlights: Pirates ease into MTN8 final
Watch as Orlando Pirates booked their spot in the MTN8 final after they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Buccaneers secure their spot in the final two after cruising to a comfortable 5-0 aggregate victory over rivals Amakhosi over the two-legged fixture.
Josef Zinnbauer's will now lock horns with Bloemfontein Celtic, who defeated SuperSport United 2-1 on aggregate, when they meet in the finals of the competition.
WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates
