Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle: Live streams, TV channels for Carabao Cup final

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United in the final of the 2025 Carabao Cup on Sunday March 16, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels, including free coverage in the UK and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

It's a mouth-watering final in prospect at Wembley on Sunday. Liverpool are the defending champions and the all-time EFL Cup record holders with 10 titles, while Newcastle are searching for their first piece of silverware of any description since 1955.

Liverpool may be running away with the Premier League but they've just exited the Champions League at the hands of PSG and earlier in the year were dumped out of the FA Cup by Plymouth, so cup confidence is hardly high. Newcastle lost when the two sides met recently in the Premier League but they've lit up the Carabao Cup and look hungry to end that long wait for a trophy.

A cracking contest awaits at Wembley and you won't want to miss it – read on for all the details on how to watch the Carabao Cup final online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Liverpool vs Newcastle Date: Sunday, March 13, 2025

• Liverpool vs Newcastle Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET

• Liverpool vs Newcastle Venue: Wembley, London

• Liverpool vs Newcastle FREE Stream: ITVX

• Liverpool vs Newcastle TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Aus & NZ)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle for FREE

Good news for fans in the UK – you can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle for free, with the Carabao Cup final to be aired by public broadcaster ITV.

Television viewers can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on ITV1, while the Carabao Cup final free live stream will be available on the ITVX streaming platform – you'll need to register but won't need to pay anything.

Not in the UK right now? You don't have to miss out – you can still access your ITVX service abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle from anywhere

What if you're away from home Liverpool vs Newcastle and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the UK

Fans in the UK have a choice for the Carabao Cup final – you can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on ITV or on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports is the Carabao Cup's regular broadcaster, but this year an agreement was struck with public broadcaster ITV to show certain games, including the final. This marks the first time since 2012 that the EFL Cup has been broadcast free-to-air in the UK.

The game will air on ITV1 on television and ITVX online, with coverage starting at 3.30pm, one hour ahead of kick-off.

ITV is the free option, but if you prefer Sky Sports' coverage, that will be on the Main Event channel, with coverage likewise starting at 3.30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to various TV plans or purchased as part of a Sky TV subscription. For a no-strings-attached option, you can stream Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which has day passes (£14.99) and monthly memberships (£26 a month).

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to the Carabao Cub in the US and will have a Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream for the final on Sunday.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. In both cases, you can take advantage of a one-week free trial. Paramount+ is the streaming home of CBS, and also has the rights to the Champions League and Europa League, so it's not a bad deal for soccer fans.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in Australia or New Zealand

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to the beIN Connect streaming platform start from $14.99 a month in both currencies, but you can currently take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

It's an early one down under – kick-off for the Carabao Cup final is at 3.30am AEDT / 5.30am NZDT on Monday 17 March.

