Highlights: Pirates edge 10-man Celtic
Orlando Pirates moved up to third place in the DStv Premiership standings following their 1-0 victory over 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Fortune Makaringe scored the only goal of the game as the Buccaneers moved to within four points of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, having now played three more matches than the Brazilians.
WATCH: Orlando Pirates 1-0 Bloemfontein Celtic
