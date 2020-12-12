Highlights: Pirates edge 10-man Celtic in MTN8 final

Watch the highlights from Orlando Pirates’ 2-1 win over a 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic in MTN8 on Saturday evening ending as the Soweto giants ended their six-year trophy drought.

The Sea Robbers were pegged back early on as Siphelele Luthuli fired Celtic into the lead with just six minutes gone. Deon Hotto, however, equalised for the Soweto giants just before half time.

The game was turned on its head in the second half when Ronald Pfumbidzai pulled down Thembinkhosi Lorch in the box, with the referee pointing to the spot and sending the defender off.

Lorch rifled home his spot kick which handed Pirates the lead early in the second half and they never looked back as they secured the MTN8 crown, ending their trophy drought in the process.