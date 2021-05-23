Highlights: Pitso’s Ahly eliminate Sundowns from Caf CL

Mamelodi Sundowns failed to qualify for the Caf Champions League semi-finals after suffering a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side in the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils managed to secure a 2-0 victory over the Brazilians in the quarter-final first leg through goals from Taher Mohamed and Salah Mohsen at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo last weekend.

Mosimane’s side then booked their place in the last four of the continental competition after playing out to a 1-1 draw in the second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

