Highlights: Richards Bay stun Chiefs in Nedbank Cup

Richards Bay FC booked their place in the Nedbank Cup last 16 following their a 2-1 win over 10-man Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday evening.



Thabani Dube's opened the scoring for the GladAfrica Championship side before Leonardo Castro levelled matters for the host.

Chiefs were then reduced to 10-men in the second half when Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya was shown his second yellow card before Siyabonga Vilane broke Amakhosi’s hearts in stoppage time to fire his side into the next round of the competition.

WATCH: Chiefs’ shock exit from Nedbank Cup