Trending

Highlights: Sundowns edge Pirates in first game of 2021

By

Gabadinho Mhango, Orlando Pirates, Rivaldo Coetzee, Mamelodi Sundowns
(Image credit: backpagepix)

Watch the highlights from Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in the DSTV Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

Brian Mandela Onyango’s first-half goal inspired Masandawana to a 1-0 win over the Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon as the defending champions kicked off the new year in winning style.

Watch the full highlights here: