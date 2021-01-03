Highlights: Sundowns edge Pirates in first game of 2021
By Dean Workman
Watch the highlights from Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in the DSTV Premiership on Saturday afternoon.
Brian Mandela Onyango’s first-half goal inspired Masandawana to a 1-0 win over the Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon as the defending champions kicked off the new year in winning style.
Watch the full highlights here:
