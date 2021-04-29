Highlights: Sundowns held by Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns were left frustrated after they were forced to play out to a goalless draw against a stubborn Golden Arrows side at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

The result means the Brazilians' lead at the summit of the DStv Premiership standings were cut to one point over AmaZulu in second place, while Arrows remain third on the log with 48 points from 25 matches.

WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows