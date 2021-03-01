Highlights: Wydad put Chiefs to the sword
Kaizer Chiefs were forced to endure a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League Group C encounter at Stade du 4 Aouton Sunday evening.
The Soweto giants suffered their first defeat in the group stages after Mohammed Ounajem, Ayoub El Kaabi, Simon Msuva and Yahya Jabrane all found the back of the net for Wydad.
The defeat leaves Amakhosi sitting in third place in Group C with one point from their first two games, having played out to a draw in the group opener before conceding the defeat on Sunday.
WATCH: Wydad Casablanca 4-0 Kaizer Chiefs
