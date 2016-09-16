Higuain earns Argentina recall

Gonzalo Higuain has earned a recall to Argentina's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Paraguay.

The Juventus striker missed out on Edgardo Bauza's first squad as Argentina coach, but three goals in as many appearances for Massimiliano Allegri's side has seen the 28-year-old return to the fold for the matches on October 7 and 12.

Higuain is joined in the squad by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, who returned from his short-lived international retirement for the games against Uruguay and Venezuela - only to withdraw from the squad through injury.

There is also a return for Sergio Aguero, who missed out last time due to a knock picked up in Manchester City's Premier League victory over West Ham.

Argentina, World Cup finalists in 2014, currently sit third in the CONMEBOL standings, with four wins from eight matches leaving them a point shy of leaders Uruguay and level with five-time world champions Brazil.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres).

Defenders: Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal), Facundo Roncaglia (Celta Vigo), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Martin Demichelis (Espanyol).

Midfielders: Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Matias Kranevitter (Sevilla), Ever Banega (Inter), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Erik Lamela (Tottenham), Nicolas Gaitan (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lucas Pratto (Atletic Mineiro), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus).