Higuain has no plans to leave Napoli - agent

Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain is not planning for a future away from the club, according to his agent.

The Argentina international has scored 11 goals in 15 games for Maurizio Sarri's side so far this season as the San Paolo club have started their Serie A and Europa League campaigns in encouraging form.

Higuain, who was linked with a move during the most recent transfer window, remains a rumoured target for struggling Premier League champions Chelsea.

But Nicolas Higuain - the 27-year-old's agent and brother - says even a club willing to match president Aurelio De Laurentiis' €100million price tag would struggle to convince him to leave.

"We're doing really well with Napoli," he told TuttoNapoli.net.

"I've been in Argentina for five months, I'm not travelling around the world trying to sell my brother.

"If tomorrow a club arrived and found an agreement with De Laurentiis it would be another matter and we would talk with him about it, but from our part that intention isn't there.

"We aren't planning a future elsewhere."

A lack of Champions League football or a genuine Serie A title challenge has fuelled speculation regarding Higuain's future in the past, but Nicolas believes the current side is closer than ever to a major trophy.

"Gonzalo has had a dream of winning something big with this team from the day he first set foot in Naples," he added.

"This year, we are confident: the team is doing well, they play with more intensity, they're more organised.

"There is a special feeling [with Sarri]. Gonzalo grew up as a footballer and a person as the world's biggest club, surrounded by champions. Now he is reaching maturity.