Higuain is like Ibrahimovic - Alex

AC Milan defender Alex has hailed Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain, saying the prolific Argentinian reminds him of former team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Higuain has plundered 24 goals in 25 Serie A appearances this season to inspire Napoli's Scudetto challenge, and Alex will be charged with stopping him when Milan visit Maurizio Sarri's side on Sunday.

"Right now, Higuain is one of the best strikers in the world," Alex told Corriere dello Sport.

"He can make the difference from out of nowhere.

"I played with Ibrahimovic at PSG and Higuain reminds me of him a bit. They have the same strong personality and charisma.

"Gonzalo is an unpredictable striker, who is very fast. You need at least two defenders to try to stop him. One can anticipate his movement and the other behind him ready to help out.

"But we also have to pay attention to Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon. We have been preparing to face the best attack."