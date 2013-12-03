Higuain: Napoli 'need to grow' to mount title tilt

The Argentine striker scored twice in his side's 4-2 victory over Lazio on Monday, which leaves Rafael Benitez's men in third, six points adrift of top club Juventus.

And Higuain is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead if Napoli are to keep pace with Juve and second-placed Roma.

"There is a long way to go yet in the season," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We are doing well and we need to grow.

"It (the Lazio match) was a fundamental game for us. We couldn’t afford to fall further behind the leaders.

"I’m very happy for myself and for the team, I managed to score and aid Napoli to victory."

Higuain has scored seven goals in 13 appearances for Napoli in Serie A this season.