Higuain: Qualification race is hotting up

The Argentina forward netted twice in the Group F victory on Wednesday, including the winner with 15 minutes left to play.

Higuain now has three goals in as many matches in this season's competition and his latest effort was telling, putting Napoli level on points with group leaders Arsenal with two matches left to play.

Rafael Benitez's side are now three points ahead of the third-placed Borussia Dortmund and can seal their qualification to the round of 16 with victory in Germany on matchday five later this month.

And Higuain was under no illusions as to the value of their latest victory, with the striker also delighted to contribute so heavily to the cause with his brace.

"It was a very difficult game but we knew it from start," he said.

"These three points are really important because this group is extremely balanced.

"We knew since the end of the draw it was going to be a tight affair.

"I'm not at my very best yet but I feel I'm improving and I'm very happy with the goals I scored tonight."