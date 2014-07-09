Higuain set for Napoli stay despite Barca talk

Argentina striker Higuain is set to play in his country's FIFA World Cup semi-final against Netherlands on Wednesday after scoring the winning goal in their last-eight victory over Belgium.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a superb first season in Serie A following his move from Real Madrid last year, and new Barca coach Luis Enrique had been said to be keen to take him back to Spain.

Higuain's countryman and Barca superstar Lionel Messi has publicly admitted he would love to join up with the forward at club level, although it appears that the Liga club are on the verge of signing Liverpool's Luis Suarez.

And, in quotes reported by tuttomercatoweb.com, Higuain indicated he is settled in Naples.

"I am really grateful to Leo [Messi] for his kind words but I have a contract with Napoli that makes me very happy," he is reported to have said.

"Napoli has always treated me very well since I arrived there."