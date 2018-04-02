Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
Former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi believes Gonzalo Higuain should be inspired by how Cristiano Ronaldo deals with setbacks.
Gonzalo Higuain needs to take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo's "inner strength", according to former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi.
The two superstars come face-to-face on Tuesday as Real Madrid travel to Italy to face the Bianconeri in a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final clash.
Higuain was part of Argentina's humiliating 6-1 friendly defeat to Spain last week and Tacchinardi – who played for the club between 1994 and 2007 – is concerned that he does not have the same mental toughness as his Portuguese counterpart to deal with such a setback.
Speaking to Omnisport, Tacchinardi said: "When you are getting closer to the World Cup, some bad performances can rock you a bit. Higuain lost 6-1 versus Spain and had to bear the media pressure from Argentina.
These are the nights we live for.These are the nights to overcome . April 1, 2018
"My feeling is that Higuain needs more inner strength to bounce back from such a defeat than Ronaldo.
"Cristiano is European Champion and he already got the monkey off his back.
"Higuain hasn't and is the target of a storm. He has to be strong and prove the result is in the past."
