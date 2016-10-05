Higuain unperturbed by Argentina critics

Argentina international Gonzalo Higuain is adamant the ongoing criticism over his performances for the national side does not affect him.

The Juventus striker sits sixth in Argentina's all-time top scorer list with 30 strikes, but he continues to be criticised for his failure to find the net in three major finals for the Albiceleste, all of which they have lost.

The 28-year-old remains unaffected, though, and has stressed there is more to life than football.

"People criticise me for failing to score from a one-on-one, but I will never doubt myself," Higuain told TyC Sports. "We have to keep going, nothing else.

"But even more than a footballer, I am a human being and I have the same right to live as anyone else. Sometimes we suffer. Football is my life, but there are more important things in life.

"But people are free to say what they want and criticise and insult me if that makes them happy.

"People make up their mind on whether you're a good player over seven games at a World Cup. You're great if you score goals and bad if you don't. I will always believe in myself and those who doubt me will always continue to do so."

Higuain will be looking to add to his Argentina tally in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Paraguay.