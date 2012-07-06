Hijab still banned by French federation

The French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement on Friday that it had to "respect the constitutional and legal principles of secularism which prevail in our country and which feature in our statutes.

"In these circumstances (the FFF) does not authorise female players to wear headscarves."

French law prohibits face-covering headgear including masks, helmets, balaclavas, niqabs and other veils covering the face in public places except under specified circumstances.

On Thursday, the rule-making International Football Association Board overturned the ban on the use of the Islamic headscarf.