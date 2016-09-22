Hillsborough victims awarded Freedom of the City of Liverpool

The Freedom of the City of Liverpool has been awarded to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

The families of the men, women and children who lost their lives in Britain's worst sporting tragedy in April 1989 were given the posthumous honour and presented with a specially designed scroll and a medal inscribed with the name of their loved one.

Prominent campaigners such as Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish were also honoured at a ceremony at St George's Hall.

Mayor Joe Anderson said: "When we announced we intended to give the 96 and the key Hillsborough campaigners Freedom of the City back in May, we received an overwhelming reaction from people who were proud that Liverpool was acknowledging these individuals in this special way.

"The Hillsborough campaign was a long, heart-breaking journey for all involved. It seemed fitting that after the latest inquests brought the families the truth and justice outcome that they had fought so hard for, we mark this monumental moment by awarding the 96, and those outstanding individuals who have given them their support, with the city's highest honour.

"The 96 paid the ultimate price for the failings and actions of others, and I hope this tribute will show their families and friends that this city will never forget them, and that we thank those individuals who fought for the truth and played a pivotal role in the 27-year campaign."