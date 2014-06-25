Hitzfeld anticipates Honduras improvements

The match is a repeat of the last round of group fixtures in 2010, which saw the teams play out a goalless draw to crash out of the competition together.

As things stand, both are on course to be eliminated once again, and they will be hoping Ecuador - currently second in Group E and ahead of Switzerland on goal difference - are unable to get the better of leaders France in Wednesday's other fixture.

Hitzfeld insists his side will be playing for the win, but knows to expect a different Honduran outfit to the one he faced four years ago.

''Each game is different, each squad is different," he said. "We have new players in the Honduras squad, two wonderful forwards and there are two new players in midfield, so this is a different team to who we faced in South Africa.

''They are good players, they are tall players, long passes for (Carlo) Costly and (Jerry) Bengston too. Bengston comes in from the sides, they are good in the air, they shoot well, they are fast and have important qualities, both of them.

"Honduras are a fast team, they have a good attack, they play long passes, are well organised in defence and midfield, they have technical players, and this is why tomorrow we will try to implement our philosophy in the game."

The match takes place in Manaus, a venue that has become notorious for its challenging conditions, but Hitzfeld is confident his players are ready for it.

''We are prepared for the Manaus weather conditions, that's why we came early to Brazil to prepare, we were in Sao Paulo and Salvador, we are well prepared," he added.