Hitzfeld: Anything can happen against Argentina

Argentina are among the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup and will be expected to knock out the Swiss in Tuesday's last-16 clash in Sao Paulo.

Hitzfeld will end his illustrious coaching career when Switzerland's World Cup campaign comes to an end, but the German is not ready to go home just yet as he attempts to mastermind a famous win at Arena de Sao Paulo.

And the 65-year-old has vowed to adopt the same tactics that have served him so well during his Switzerland tenure.

He told the Swiss Football Association's official website: "We will remain true to our philosophy.

"That is, we want to build on our good organisation and compactness, accept duals and quickly switch at winning the ball from defence to attack.

"I am convinced that we have opportunities. We are the clear outsiders, but we have nothing to lose and much to gain.

"We can make history on Tuesday, each player has the chance of his personal history accompanied by a large chapter. In one game, anything is possible."