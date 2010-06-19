Hitzfeld: Swiss must keep a cool head

Unfancied Switzerland caused a major upset by beating then World Cup tournament favourite Spain in their opening game, and face Group H co-leaders Chile in their next game.

"We have to play with a cool head and not give Chile chances. If we lose our heads, we don't stand a chance," Hitzfeld told a news conference at the team base camp in Vanderbijlpark, about 90km from Johannesburg.

"Mentally, the game against Chile will be more difficult than our first game," the German-born trainer said before the team departed for Port Elizabeth.

Hitzfeld said Chile, who reached the World Cup finals ahead of Argentina in the South American qualifying group, start as favourites in the clash, with fantastic individual players.

He said Switzerland would be going for all three points against Chile as they seek to qualify on top of their group and avoid in the second stage the winner of Group G which could potentially be top ranked Brazil.

The Swiss coach said striker Alex Frei and midfielder Valon Behrami, who missed the first game due to injuries, trained with the team on Saturday and were both 100 percent fit to play.

However, Hitzfeld said it was not certain that Switzerland's top striker Frei, would start in the game.

"The fact that he (Frei) trained with the team does not mean he is going to start against Chile," Hitzfeld said.

"I will only decide on the day of the match, however I am happy I have an additional attacking option," he added.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook