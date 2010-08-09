Hleb confirms Spurs interest

After failing to make an impact in La Liga, Hleb was shipped out on loan to his former club Stuttgart last season where he found himself playing more regular football.

Manchester City, Fulham, Aston Villa and Sevilla have already been reported as showing an interest in signing the midfielder so far this summer, but it appears Spurs and Sevilla are the only two clubs to have made officially enquiries to Barcelona about the player’s signature.

Barca coach Pep Guardiola may be willing to let the player leave, with Hleb not having enjoyed a profitable time at the Nou Camp and the 29-year-old may opt for a move back to the Premier League, where he had a successful spell with Arsenal a number of seasons ago.

“I have a contract with Barcelona and I must respect that, but I heard about the link with Tottenham Hotspur and I think they are a great club. I appreciate their interest and we will see what happens in the future,“ claimed Hleb

Confirmation of Tottenham’s interest has come from Hleb’s agent, Oliver Mintzlaff, who told Sport.co.uk that the situation will be resolved over the upcoming weeks.

“The situation with Alex will be sorted in the coming weeks. Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Alex as well as Sevilla. The player has a contract for two more years with Barcelona and the club would have to be willing to sell him, but both of these clubs interest him.”

Aleksander Hleb joins Craig Bellamy, Micah Richards and Ashley Young on the list of players strongly linked with moves to Tottenham this summer, with manager Harry Redknapp claiming he would still like to bring at least three more players to White Hart Lane before the start of the new campaign.

By Nick Poyser

