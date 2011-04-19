Hleb hankers for Arsenal return

The Belarusian international signed for Arsene Wenger’s side in the summer of 2005 and went onto enjoy three seasons with the Gunners. However, the midfielder moved onto seemingly greener pastures in July 2008 when he linked up with newly appointed Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

Since leaving the Premier League, Hleb has failed to hit top form and at times struggled for first team football. Season-long loan deals to former club VfB Stuttgart and Birmingham have failed to reignite his form, with Hleb claiming their style doesn’t suit his approach to the game.

Hleb has reaffirmed his intention to give his best efforts when lining up for Birmingham, but does little to quell rumours of a possible switch back to Emirates Stadium.

"I want to give my best for Birmingham but if I have chance to go back to Arsenal, of course I would. I am happy and enjoy my time here, everything is good but this is a little bit not my style of football.

"Of course, I love Arsenal. It is always in my heart but now is too early to speak about a new club. Everything is possible but I am just saying if I get this chance, of course I’d come."

Hleb has welcomed the experience he has gained playing for Birmingham, but doesn’t fancy another season at St Andrew's.

"I have enjoyed it here in a way because it is something new. But here you need to just fight and run, not too much passing. This is a different experience and I prefer to play and to enjoy football."

By Killian Woods