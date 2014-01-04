Hoarau set for Ligue 1 return with Bordeaux

The 29-year-old had been with the Chinese club since January 2013, having previously played for Bordeaux's Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Hoarau, who scored his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG against Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes, will undergo a medical and put pen to paper on Sunday, pending a successful outcome.

"Blocked from the meeting by Cyclone Bejisa, his return (to Bordeaux) was delayed," a statement on the club's official website read.

"He should reach Bordeaux on Sunday to undergo a medical and sign, if it proves to be successful, his contract."

Hoarau began his career at Le Havre and was loaned to Gueugnon before moving to PSG.

Provided his contract is agreed, Hoarau will join a Bordeaux side who sit fourth in Ligue 1, with Francis Gillot's men due to return to action after the winter break on Sunday.

They face CFA outfit Raon-l'Etape in the Coupe de France at the Stade Paul Gasser.