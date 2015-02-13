Hodgson defends Wilshere over shisha photo

Wilshere, who has been spoken to by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after being photographed smoking cigarettes previously, was spotted holding a shisha pipe in a photograph that emerged on social network Instagram.

However, with England's Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania in March on the horizon, Hodgson played down the incident and described the practice as a "complete nonsense".

"As an ex-cigar smoker when I tried it [shisha] I thought it was a complete nonsense, I couldn't understand who would do it," the England boss told the British press.

"Apart from a faint fruity taste in your mouth that was about the end of it. As far as I am concerned that is a club matter and Arsene Wenger dealt with it very, very well.

"If you are asking me, in an ideal world is that an ideal thing to happen? Of course it isn't, but we don't live in an ideal world."

Wilshere has started all four qualifiers for England, helping Hodgson's side top the group by six points.

The England boss is far more concerned with ensuring the 23-year-old continues to maintain his form for club and country than his off-field exploits.

"I am happy it has been dealt with and it won't occupy a lot of my time with Jack when I see him because we have a football match to win," Hodgson added.

"I am more interested in working with him to get some performances out of him that he gave us in the autumn. Which were outstanding.

"It's a part of my life but it's an even bigger part of Arsene's."